Maryland Lottery awards Canadian firm new primary contract for instant ticket games (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2021

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA) Wednesday awarded Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Pollard Banknote Ltd. with a four-year contract as its primary contractor for instant ticket games and related services. Under this new contract, Pollard Banknote will be assigned at least 67% of the total number of instant ticket games procured each fiscal year. The new agreement begins July 8, 2021 and ...

