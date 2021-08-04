Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. study abroad programs again reckon with COVID surges (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter August 4, 2021

Colleges and universities in Maryland, many of which are returning to fully or mostly in-person instruction in the upcoming semester, are being forced to cancel study abroad trips due to COVID-19 surges and travel restrictions across the world. The University of Maryland and Loyola University Maryland are among the schools that have canceled study abroad trips ...

