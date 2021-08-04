Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll (access required)

By: Associated Press E. Eduardo Castillo and Christopher Sherman August 4, 2021

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names in guns, including: ...

