Treasury announces auctions to raise $126B next week (access required)

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger August 4, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department announced Wednesday it will raise $126 billion to finance the government in a series of auctions next week by employing emergency measures to keep from broaching the newly imposed debt limit. The Treasury announcement, part of Treasury's quarterly refunding operations, will see the $126 billion raised by auctioning 3 and 10-year ...

