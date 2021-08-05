Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Armand Thelen | Hotel Revival (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021

Armand Thelen was named director of sales and marketing at Hotel Revival. As the director of sales, Thelen will oversee the sales and event operations for the hotel. Thelen’s more than 10 years in the hospitality industry will serve as a strong foundation in his new role where he will head the sales targets and plans and determine profitability for the hotel and guests. Thelen is a ...

