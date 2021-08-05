Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Erik Daly, Jill M. Vocci, Gregory J. Hogan, J. Patrick Miles, and Thomas Sand | The Arc Baltimore (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 5, 2021

Erik Daly, business development director at BDO USA LLP, was named president of the board of directors of The Arc Baltimore. Daly, who joined The Arc Baltimore’s Board in 2015 and previously served on the Finance Committee as treasurer and most recently as vice president of the board, was elected to his new post at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo