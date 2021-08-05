Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe (access required)

By: Associated Press Marina Villanueve August 5, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. — State lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing investigation of his conduct in office is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence as they moved toward what seemed like an increasingly inevitable impeachment battle. Since March, the Assembly's judiciary committee has been investigating ...

