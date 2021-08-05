Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Real property, recordation and transfer taxes (access required)

By: Edward J. Levin August 5, 2021

On July 1, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals held that in a sale of business assets that includes both real property and other types of property, the state recordation and transfer taxes and the transfer taxes of Montgomery and Baltimore counties apply only to the value of the real property.  The consideration paid for ...

