Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Defendants have greater right under Md.’s Constitution than U.S., high court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 6, 2021

The Maryland Constitution gives criminal defendants a greater right to confront prosecution witnesses than guaranteed under the federal Constitution, Maryland’s top court said Thursday in holding that the accused have a state constitutional right to cross-examine the authors of damning DNA reports prepared in contemplation of potential prosecution. The Court of Appeals said its decision will ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo