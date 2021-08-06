Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Former BCCC professor who sold grades for cash sentenced to 1 year (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 6, 2021

Math professor Edward Ennels had a simple offer for his students at Baltimore City Community College. You want good grades, you pay me. Ennels offered students favorable grades on a sliding scale. He often haggled with them regarding the amount of the bribe, setting different prices based on the course and grade. For example, he would ...

