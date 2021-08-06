Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lawbots are coming, but enthusiastic predictions have yet to pan out  (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White August 6, 2021

In January 2019, Gartner Inc., a world research and advisory company, predicted Virtual Legal Assistants (VLAs) or “lawbots” would be handling a quarter of internal legal requests in corporate law departments. Just over two and a half years later, Zack Hutto, director in the Gartner legal & compliance practice, says that while that prediction will likely ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo