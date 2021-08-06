Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine tallies more than $4B in Q2 sales (access required)

By: Associated Press Tom Murphy August 6, 2021

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, helping to push the vaccine developer into a profit. The company also said Thursday an analysis showed that its vaccine remains 93% effective as much as six months after the second dose. Moderna's announcement comes after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine remained ...

