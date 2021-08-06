Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Randi Lewis and Simon de Meo: The war for top legal talent (access required)

By: Commentary: August 6, 2021

There has been an unprecedented increase in lawyer hiring at all levels in law firms and in businesses nationally during the first half of 2021 as we accept the COVID-19 “new normal.” Lawyers across the country, from BigL.aw to moderately sized firms, report a significant increase in work that requires additional attorney hires. Attorney demands in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo