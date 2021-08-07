Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan will consider three judges, attorney for vacant high court seat (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 7, 2021

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will likely select the next judge on the state’s high court from among three judges and an attorney. The Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission has sent to Hogan’s desk a list of candidates for the Court of Appeals seat occupied by Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who reaches the state’s mandatory judicial retirement age ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo