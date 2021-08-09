Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Amazon mandates masks for all warehouse workers (access required)

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio August 9, 2021

As of Monday, Amazon is requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo