Arundel Lodge to operate behavioral health care crisis clinic (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Arundel Lodge, a community organization that has treated mental health and substance use disorders since 1979, has been granted $2 million by SAMSHA to operate a mental health and substance use disorder urgent care clinic in Annapolis. Arundel Lodge is recognized as a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center (CCBHC) which means they directly provide or partner ...

