BRIAN WATERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Lack of formal charge Brian Waters, appellant, contends that the Circuit Court for Wicomico County erred in denying his motion to correct illegal sentence. Read the opinion

