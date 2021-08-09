Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clark Construction Group tops out new Australian embassy (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Bethesda-based Clark Construction Group Monday announced it has topped out the project that will build the new 213,600-square-foot Australian embassy in Washington. On Aug. 6, officials with Clark Construction joined Australia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Paul Myler to mark the significant milestone which marks the completion of structural concrete and the construction of the building’s full ...

