Continental Realty Corp. cracks top 10 in national ranking of multifamily management companies (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corporation rose to the Top 10 in a national ranking of the Top 100 Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index scores, as generated by ApartmentRatings.com and SatisFacts. CRC, which owns and manages nearly 9,000 apartment homes throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, received the national honor for management ...

