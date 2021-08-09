Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DAMIEN KING v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Waiver of jury trial -- Knowingly waived Convicted by the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County of first degree burglary, Damien King, appellant, presents for our review a single question: whether the court “failed to ensure that Mr. King’s waiver of his right to a jury trial was made knowingly and . . ...

