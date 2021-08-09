Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DE’SHON C. RODGERS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Kazadi The case before us arises from an alleged altercation between De’shon C. Rodgers (“Appellant”) and his ex-girlfriend, Azaria Griffin (“Ms. Griffin”), that took place on Super Bowl Sunday, February 3, 2019. Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo