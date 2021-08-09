Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GENE UZOUKWU v. STATE OF MARYLAND, ET AL (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Restitution request -- Unlicensed contractor This appeal arises from a home improvement project gone wrong, and the outcome turns on whether the project was a home improvement in the first place. Eugene Uzoukwu hired Kevin Servance to, among other things, remove a fire escape from an exterior wall of a house he owns. ...

