Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Judge seems skeptical of eviction moratorium (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 9, 2021

Welcome to Monday, the 47th anniversary of President Richard Nixon's resignation and President Gerald Ford's announcement that "our long national nightmare" was over. Here are some news items to get your week started. -- Judge appears skeptical of new federal eviction moratorium. -- Indianapolis man sues police, alleging reckless van transport to jail left him paralyzed. -- Florida Supreme ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo