KEVIN LEE SHERROD v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Post-conviction proceeding -- Motion to reopen On May 26, 1995, Kevin Lee Sherrod, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. On July 6, 1995, the court sentenced him to ...

