Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LAMONT WILLIAM HUDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Closing argument by state -- Misstatement of element of crime In 2019, appellant Lamont William Hudson (“Hudson”) was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Hudson was sentenced to fifteen years in prison. On appeal, Hudson presents three questions for this Court’s review ... Read the opinion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo