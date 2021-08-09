Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland high court will weigh exception to mandatory voir dire question (access required)

Court of Appeals will consider defendant's right not to testify

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 9, 2021

Maryland’s top court will consider if judge’s failure to ask prospective jurors if they respect defendants' right not to testify is harmless if they do testify.

