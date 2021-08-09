Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michael J. Fellerman | Miles & Stockbridge (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Michael J. Fellerman, a transactional tax lawyer, has joined the Baltimore office of Miles & Stockbridge. As a principal in the firm’s real estate and transactional finance practice group, Fellerman will work across practice groups in the firm on sophisticated tax matters related to public finance, health care, tax credits, and business transactions. He has significant experience ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo