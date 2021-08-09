Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MONTE DELANO CARTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Guilty plea On March 29, 2016, Monte Delano Carter, appellant, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City to first-degree felony murder and first-degree arson pursuant to a binding guilty plea agreement. In accordance with that agreement, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment with all but 32 years suspended ...

