Sidney A. Butcher, Aileen M. Eskildsen, CPA, Catherine A. Bledsoe, Esq. and Phyllis G. Scalettar | MLSC (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 9, 2021

Sidney A. Butcher, associate judge with the District Court for Anne Arundel County, was elected chair of Maryland Legal Services Corporation Board of Directors, Aileen M. Eskildsen, CPA was elected treasurer and Gov. Larry Hogan named Catherine A. Bledsoe, Esq. and Phyllis G. Scalettar, Ph.D. as board members. Butcher has served on the MLSC board since ...

