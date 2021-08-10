Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

2021 Reader Rankings winners announced

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021

The votes are in, and the winners of The Daily Record’s 2021 Reader Rankings have been announced.

We received nearly 20,000 votes between July 1 and 25, and you selected the top three winners in 50 subcategories included in eight different groups this year. The winners will be recognized, and the top winners will be announced, in a series of videos posted online and to The Daily Record social media channels each weekday from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13. A publication listing all winners will be published on Oct. 15 in The Daily Record.

The schedule of the videos announcing the top winner in each category is:

  • Oct. 4: Business Services
  • Oct. 5: Education
  • Oct. 6: Finance/ Accounting/Insurance Providers
  • Oct. 7: Health Care
  • Oct. 8: Legal Services
  • Oct. 11: Made in Maryland
  • Oct. 12: Real Estate
  • Oct. 13: Technology

Readers nominated their favorite businesses during the nomination round from May 3 to May 25. We received more than 3,600 nominations. The top five nominees in each subcategory advanced to the voting round.

To see the complete list of winners visit the ballot here.

