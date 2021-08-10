2021 Reader Rankings winners announced

The votes are in, and the winners of The Daily Record’s 2021 Reader Rankings have been announced.

We received nearly 20,000 votes between July 1 and 25, and you selected the top three winners in 50 subcategories included in eight different groups this year. The winners will be recognized, and the top winners will be announced, in a series of videos posted online and to The Daily Record social media channels each weekday from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13. A publication listing all winners will be published on Oct. 15 in The Daily Record.

The schedule of the videos announcing the top winner in each category is:

Oct. 4: Business Services

Oct. 5: Education

Oct. 6: Finance/ Accounting/Insurance Providers

Oct. 7: Health Care

Oct. 8: Legal Services

Oct. 11: Made in Maryland

Oct. 12: Real Estate

Oct. 13: Technology

Readers nominated their favorite businesses during the nomination round from May 3 to May 25. We received more than 3,600 nominations. The top five nominees in each subcategory advanced to the voting round.

To see the complete list of winners visit the ballot here.