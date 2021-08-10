Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Applications for $25M Project Restore initiative accepted next month (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday announced that Project Restore, Maryland’s $25 million economic recovery initiative to support small businesses and revitalize vacant retail and commercial spaces, will begin accepting applications in early September. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Project Restore will provide new or expanding businesses with rental grants and sales tax relief rebates to ...

