COVID-19 accelerates Maryland law firms’ investments in technology (access required)

By: Special to The Daily Record Samantha J. Subin August 10, 2021

When the pandemic hit, Thomas J. Maronick Jr. bought several webcams for attorneys conducting remote court appearances. But the technology expenses didn’t stop there. In the months since, his practice invested in hard drives, on-site data storage and even materials for a potential future podcast. “Our technology expenditures went up easily 25% or even more,” said Maronick, owner ...

