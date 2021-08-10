Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Dominion sues Trump-friendly broadcasters over fraud claims (access required)

By: Associated Press Jonathan J. Cooper August 10, 2021

PHOENIX — Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed defamation lawsuits Tuesday against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. The suits single out Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims ...

