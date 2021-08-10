Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Eric L. Hightower | Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021

Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP hired Eric L. Hightower, CLM, SPHR as the firm’s director of operations. Hightower joins the firm with over 25 years of experience in legal administration. As director of operations Hightower manages the critical areas of WCS operations and collaborates with the creation and implementation of policies and procedures that align with the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo