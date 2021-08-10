Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

As start of school approaches, Howard County launches vaccination drive (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 10, 2021

Howard County officials said they will use the remaining summer weeks before school starts to increase vaccinations, especially among eligible students. The push comes as schools in the county prepare to open in late August. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, a Democrat, said the county has a high vaccination rate but that cases are climbing among the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo