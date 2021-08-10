Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This 2019 photo provided by Civica Rx shows vials of vancomycin in Lehi, Utah. Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug costs, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition. (Civica Rx via AP)
This 2019 photo provided by Civica Rx shows vials of vancomycin in Lehi, Utah. Impatient with years of inaction in Washington on prescription drug costs, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition. (Civica Rx via AP)

To fight high drug prices and shortages, groups are making their own (access required)

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson August 10, 2021

U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo