Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMGC awarded new 5-year DOD contract for educational services to troops (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 10, 2021

The University of Maryland Global Campus was awarded a new five-year contract by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide educational services to troops.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo