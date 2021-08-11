Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021

Bridgette E. Becker, who advises clients on complex trust and estate planning and estate administration, has joined Baker Donelson's Baltimore office as of counsel. Becker is experienced in all fiduciary aspects of trust administration, including discretionary distributions, fiduciary tax issues, potential litigation, trust amendments, modifications, terminations, and compliance/regulatory complexities. She has advised clients on domestic and offshore ...

