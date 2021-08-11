Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

GERVAIS BENAMNA v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Truth of the matter asserted Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Gervais Benamna, appellant, was convicted of theft of property valued at more than $100 and less than $1,500. On appeal, he contends that the court erred in admitting testimony from an officer investigating the case ...

