Handgun possession crime requires no knowledge, Maryland high court says (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 11, 2021

Defendants need not know they were wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun to be found guilty of the crime, Maryland’s high court unanimously rules.

