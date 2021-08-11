Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hochul prepares for spotlight as NY’s first female governor as Cuomo steps aside (access required)

By: Associated Press August 11, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. — Kathy Hochul, a western New York Democrat unfamiliar to many people in the state even after six years as its lieutenant governor, was set to begin reintroducing herself to the public Wednesday as she prepared to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would resign from office. Hochul, 62, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo