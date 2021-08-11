Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marco’s Pizza expands with new Gambrills location (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 11, 2021

National fast-casual eatery Marco’s Pizza Wednesday expanded with a new restaurant in Gambrills, its third location in Maryland. The new restaurant at 891 MD-3 N is owned and operated by local couple and entrepreneurs Paul Rezk and Aerika Wilson. Wilson has experience as a certified nursing assistant and Rezk previously worked in medical sales. Rezk first ...

