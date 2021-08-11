Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SETH SOOKTHAVAONG v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Hearsay -- Unpreserved issue Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Seth Sookthavaong, appellant, was convicted of first-degree assault. On appeal he contends that the court erred in admitting certain testimony from the victim’s sister because it constituted inadmissible hearsay evidence. Read the opinion

