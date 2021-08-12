Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore Police: Man pulled gun, shot after pointing it at officer on The Block (access required)

By: Associated Press August 12, 2021

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer shot and wounded a man who drew a gun during a fight and then pointed it at an officer early Thursday in the adult entertainment area known as The Block, authorities said. It was the second shooting by Baltimore police this week. The man was taken to a hospital with ...

