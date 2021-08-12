Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Chesapeake Pediatric Dental Group to open Dundalk location (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021

Chesapeake Pediatric Dental Group announced Thursday it will open its fourth location at North Point Crossing in Dundalk, joining offices in Abingdon, Hanover and Perry Hall. North Point Crossing is an 8,125-square-foot retail center that is 100% leased to Chesapeake Pediatric Dental Group and Express Care Urgent Care Center. The group signed a lease with St. John ...

