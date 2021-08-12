Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021

Waranch & Brown LLC named Christina Billiet as its new managing partner. She succeeds the firm’s founding member, Neal Brown. The succession took effect on July 1. Billiet and Brown will continue their busy practices representing Maryland’s professional insurance carriers, physicians and hospitals at trial in malpractice matters involving multi-million-dollar exposures. Billiet has practiced law since 2008 and ...

