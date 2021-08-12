Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Giant donates $1.25M to USO of Metro Washington-Baltimore (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021

The USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore announced Thursday the donation receipt of $1,250,000 from Landover-based Giant Food. For the sixth consecutive year, USO-Metro served as the main charity beneficiary of the 2021 Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle, a month-long virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. USO-Metro was also the beneficiary of funds raised through in-store event promotions across ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo