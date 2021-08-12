Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

More Md. counties impose mask mandates in government buildings (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 12, 2021

Two more Maryland jurisdictions will now require employees and visitors to wear masks while in county government buildings. Baltimore and Howard counties join a growing list of larger jurisdictions that will mandate face coverings in government buildings this week. The announcements come as the state continues to see a rise in infections and all but one ...

