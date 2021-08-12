Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. winter wheat production up 21% from 2020 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff August 12, 2021

The U.S Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Aug. 1 forecast of winter wheat production for grain in Maryland is forecast at 13.3 million bushels, up 21% from 2020. Based on Aug. 1 conditions, yields are expected to average a record high 83 bushels per harvested acre, up 10 bushels from 2020. Area harvested ...

