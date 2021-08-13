Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BRANDON SHAUT v. ROBINWOOD DENTAL CENTER, ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 13, 2021

Torts -- Dental malpractice -- Statute of limitations On July 17, 2018, appellant Brandon Shaut filed a claim with the Health Care Alternative Dispute Resolution Office alleging that an oral surgeon at Robinwood Dental Center, P.C. (hereafter, “the dental center”) severed his lingual nerve during the extraction of Mr. Shaut’s wisdom teeth. Mr. Shaut maintained that ...

